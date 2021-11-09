Rossland Council Forwards Proposed Pickleball Courts to Master Plan

Rossland's proposed dedicated Pickleball courts are officially going to the City's Recreation Master Plan process. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore following City Council’s Regular Meeting, November 1st.

“Council decided to consider Pickleball courts when we do our Recreation Master Plan, which is pretty much what we were expecting, you know there’s no promises but we’re definitely going to look at them." says Mayor Moore.

“There are actually quite a few people who do play Pickleball and they have been interested. They haven’t officially come to Council as a delegation but you know that group has 50 members and we have heard from individual citizens so there’s definitely a lot of interest out there.” she adds.

Rosslanders already have dual-purpose courts near Red Mountain, but a pickleball group requested dedicated courts last month that are located closer to "old Rossland", including amenities like washrooms. The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more from Council's November 1st meeting in the days to follow.