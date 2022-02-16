Rossland Council Gets Ball Rolling on Remuneration and more

It’s time for a summary of last week’s Rossland City Council action that we haven’t already covered here at the Bounce Radio Newsroom.

First up for February 7th: first reading is out of the way for Council's Remuneration Bylaw.

“The intent is to bring Rossland pay for council members up to the average for communities our size because at this point we are quite far below what other communities pay for their council members.” says Mayor Kathy Moore

Adequate remuneration also helps provide incentive for community members to hold public office. The new salaries effective November 1st are $30,000 for the Mayor and $15,000 for Members of Council. That's up from roughly $19,000 for the Mayor and $9500 for Councillors.

Rossland Council also voted to approve Terms of Reference for a Heritage Management Committee. A Heritage Plan was developed through 2019 and 2020 to assist with guiding actions for heritage conservation and planning; one recommendation was to build a diverse committee.

“So that’s going to help get various members of the different groups in town that have to do with heritage, whether it’s the arts or tourism or the museum to work together in a group towards implementing our Heritage Management Plan.”

The Committee will engage with City Staff, City Council and the citizens of Rossland.

Lastly, City Council has authorized the purchase of more water infrastructure materials for an Aqueduct Trail Improvements Project. A shallow bury of the existing water main puts it at risk of being damaged during construction of the trail project, but the City has a plan to replace the aging infrastructure.

“That’s mostly a water-line improvement project that’s in conjunction with the trail. The trail got grant money for something else from other sources but while they’re working on the trail we can improve the waterline so that’s a win-win for everybody.” Explains Mayor Moore

The total proposed project cost is $670,000, plus approximately $500,00 for more water main pipe materials and supplies.