Rossland Council Hears From BC Social Procurement Initiative

Rossland City Staff was directed to explore the feasibility of partnering with BC's Social Procurement Initiative this week, May 16th.

‘Are the public dollars you spend benefitting your local community?’ Is the question that kicked off Monday’s presentation to Rossland City Council. Mayor Kathy Moore explains that the non-profit helps local governments get better social value out of their contracts:

“They have a focus on making sure that local contractors are available, they’ve got the proper credentials; you kind of can vet contractors to make sure that they adhere to some social and environmental standards in their work…. They want to think are the public dollars that we’re spending really benefitting our local community, because there’s so much money that’s spent by local governments and how can we leverage that to get additional social, environmental, ethical value from the existing purchasing that we’re making already?”

Mayor Moore hopes the initiative could compliment the City's efforts to address climate change:

“Because we’ve talked about trying to consolidate our purchasing and maybe get better deals on things if we work together. Now particularly we’re in the energy efficiency space with that, but you basically can do it with anything. You know you’re buying goods that have a certain value and you have a dollar value from the supplier and you see if there’s a social value and a community value.”

Implementation would include social value criteria in goods and servicing purchasing and unbundling larger contracts to include local opportunities. The 30 participating local governments include Victoria and Nanaimo. Council has not yet committed to joining.