Rossland Council Passes Draft Indigenous Land Acknowledgement

Rossland City Council gave the greenlight to a draft Indigenous Reconciliation & Territory Land Acknowledgement this week.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Kathy Moore who says the item sparked some interesting discussion:

“Most of Councillors present, you know there were five of us there last night, agreed that it was something that needed to be done. But we had one Councillor (Spooner) who didn’t like the fact that it was a wrote [sic] statement. He wants to see more meaningful action and I agree. I mean it’s not just ‘now you have a land acknowledgment so you’re done’, right?”

Mayor Moore adds that The City's proceedings for acknowledgement of First Nations are just the start of their continued efforts.

The City has been working with local Indigenous Peoples and representatives to refine the draft Territory Land Acknowledgement including some from the local Sinixt community. Acknowledgements are to be read for certain events and meetings.