Rossland Council Previewed on Proposed Draft Five-Year Financials
Rossland City Council was previewed on the proposed draft Five-Year Financial Plan last Monday, October 18th. The preliminary budget sticks with council's plan to consistently raise property taxes by 2.5% each year.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom heard from Mayor Kathy Moore with highlights from Council’s discussion:
“One thing we did add is…. We’re looking at our reserve programs you know we need to balance our reserves to anticipate future projects and we do want to establish a police reserve as we get closer to the 5000-population…. Our policing costs will go up significantly so that is something that we need to plan for in the future which we’re willing to do because we’re a forward looking municipality.”
Mayor Moore adds the sneak-peak into Rossland’s budget is a great opportunity for residents to better understand City operations as it lays out how tax money and grant money is set to be spent over the following years.
Next year's property taxes are forecasted for $5.93-million, of which $30,000 will support community groups through grant funding. The City forecasts just over $13-million in revenue through 2021 and budget discussions will continue over the next several months.