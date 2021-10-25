Rossland Council Previewed on Proposed Draft Five-Year Financials

Rossland City Council was previewed on the proposed draft Five-Year Financial Plan last Monday, October 18th. The preliminary budget sticks with council's plan to consistently raise property taxes by 2.5% each year.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom heard from Mayor Kathy Moore with highlights from Council’s discussion:

“One thing we did add is…. We’re looking at our reserve programs you know we need to balance our reserves to anticipate future projects and we do want to establish a police reserve as we get closer to the 5000-population…. Our policing costs will go up significantly so that is something that we need to plan for in the future which we’re willing to do because we’re a forward looking municipality.”

Mayor Moore adds the sneak-peak into Rossland’s budget is a great opportunity for residents to better understand City operations as it lays out how tax money and grant money is set to be spent over the following years.