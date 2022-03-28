Rossland Council Talks Arena Staffing, Recreation Master Plan

Rossland City Council carried a motion earlier this month, March 14th, taking steps to facilitate increased off-season availability at the Rossland Arena.

Mayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that a new Recreation Attendant position will help the facility operate year-round:

“So we approved some extra staffing as hiring an extra person at Public Works as a pilot program to see because that’s one of the things that council wanted to do was make better use of that building all year round; not just for the ice period…. We are going ahead with our Recreation Master Plan and we awarded the contract there to Expedition Management Consulting and Lanarh so that’s exciting, and the reason we chose them is because they have a really good public engagement plan and that’s what we really want to see. We want this plan to be reflective of what the citizens want.”

One challenge identified by The Rossland Arena Society in an earlier presentation is grant ineligibility as they don't own the facility or offer programming. Better and easier access to the arena and recreational scheduling was also among The Society's identified areas for improvement. The Recreation Task Force's Report recommended a gym-floor be used in place of ice through the off-season to best utilize usage hours.