Rossland Council Talks Banning Natural Gas in Future Builds
A proposed notice of motion last Tuesday, February 22nd, from Rossland City Councillor Dirk Lewis saw staff directed to explore project feasibility.
This as Councillor Lewis proposed banning natural gas installation in all new buildings and also banning the installation of new gas services in renovation projects.
“It’s a bigger question, it’s not like we can just with the wipe of a pen you know ban natural gas from future buildings. It would be something that we’d need to really think about, because there’d be you know infrastructure concerns with that…. There’s a lot of controversy about renewable natural gas and is it really renewable, and are we still just putting emissions into the air and that sort of thing, so we wanted to look at it.... It’s one thing calling something renewable but it’s another thing to have it actually be; so that’s something we have to look into and learn more about.” Mayor Kathy Moore tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom
Fortis BC has a goal of achieving 75% Renewable Natural Gas by 2050 and the City of Rossland is among communities committed to using 100% renewable energy use by that same year.
