Rossland Mayor Encourages Feedback on Financial Plan

The Mayor of Rossland hopes people will offer feedback on proposed amendments to the 2022-2026 Financial Plan.

Mayor Kathy Moore says it's typically a troublesome task getting people interested in the process, exemplified at Monday’s Committee of the Whole on March 14th:

“It’s really excellent for citizens to look at that document and get a sense of how we’re allocating their hard earned tax dollars and the grant moneys that we get and sadly only two people from the public showed up…. Now this is preliminary it’s just a draft but it’s the time when there can be input and questions, and luckily there was a citizens with a question. But for the most part we find the community doesn’t interact with us that well on the financial plan and they should, because that’s how we spend their tax dollars.”

“It will come back to council so people can come and listen but they can also go on the agenda and look. The presentation by our CFO Mike Kennedy was excellent, (and) lays it out in just a few power point slides and I think that’s helpful for people to understand.” adds Mayor Moore

The plan presented on Monday proposed an amendment to increased property tax revenue, reducing the number from 3.5% to just 3%. This would result in roughly $26,000 revenue reduction for the City, which in-turn would lower the legal services budget. The City's proposed 2022 Capital Budget sits at $7.9-million.