Rossland Mayor Speaks to Sculpture Plan Agreement

Tuesday, February 22nd, saw Rossland City Council approve a five year Sculpture Plan Agreement, cleaning up the process of responding to such requests.

Mayor Kathy Moore says the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture requested designated locations for three future sculptures:

“That gives the RCAC, the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture, a little more stability about what they can do and gives the City more stability about what knowing what our responsibilities are….”

Mayor Moore explains the five-year plan will simplify the process for both sides involved:

“…. It used to be just, the Arts Council would come to us and say ‘we want to do this, we want to do that’ and it just got kind of piling up for public works time and of course time is money…. So now there’s a real plan in place….”

The plan budgets $3000 for installation at each of the three dedicated locations and an annual budget of $3000 for any changes or relocations. The locations are the south entrance to the new impending city hall and the junction of Plewman Way and Kirkup Avenue, as well as somewhere within the RED Mountain Community to be chosen by City Staff as development progresses.

“So we know there’s going to be hopefully new sculptures around town and the Arts Council knows that we’re willing to do the installation and also that we’re also willing to…. relocate them when they want to move them and freshen things up a bit….” adds Mayor Moore

While the City provides sculpture bases, the Rossland Council for Arts and Culture will still cover maintenance, losses or damages.