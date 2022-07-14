Rossland Pool Celebrates 90 Years at Thursday Birthday Bash
The Rossland Pool is turning 90 years old and a birthday celebration is being held this afternoon, July 14th.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Pool Manager September Stefani to learn more:
“It was originally built in 1932 by volunteers, the land was donated by the City of Rossland and the materials were donated by Teck. It’s going to be $2 entry and we’re going to have a sweet surprise from our sponsor Hooper’s….”
“We’re going to have two live DJ’s who are going to will be playing some awesome music, we’re hoping to have the slack line set-up for people to have fun on and yeah we’re just going to have a big birthday bash and hope that people come out and enjoy themselves with the weather being so nice.”
“It’s been amazing that we’ve been able to keep it open even through the whole COVID…. We were open in 2020, one of the few pools that stayed open and that we’ve been able to stay open for all these years and provide a pool for the community and a recreation area and a place for all these people and families to come together and have a good time.” adds Stefani
Festivities run 4PM through 7PM this afternoon.
