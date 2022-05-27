Rossland Renews Support to Decriminalize Simple Drug Possession

In a motion put forward by Mayor Kathy Moore; Rossland City Council has re-established their support for decriminalizing simple drug possession.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Mayor Moore following Council’s May 16th Regular Meeting:

“We had already sent a letter to the provincial government basically showing our support to decriminalize simple drug possession and increase access to a full range of supports for people who use drugs or are in recovery. We had sent that already, this is before Bill-C216 had been put together by MP Gord Johns’; so this was just really a follow-up to that. Diana Daghofer from Moms Stop the Harm had approached me and said ‘hey do you want to sign onto this’…. We did agree to sign the petition and it has been done.”

The City of Rossland's motion is directed to the Prime Minister, Federal Health Minister, and B-C's Provincial Health Minister and Public Health Officer.