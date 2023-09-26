Salmo RCMP Responds to Man Struck by Vehicle on Kootenay Pass
An investigation is ongoing after a 65-year old Castlegar man was struck by a vehicle on the Kootenay Pass.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck at 9:30PM on Friday, September 22nd.
The Castlegar man encroached onto the highway near the summit of the Kootenay Pass, resulting in an on-coming vehicle striking him.
The Detachment Commander for Salmo RCMP, Corporal Darryl Orr, calls the incident a rare occurrence:
“It’s fortunate that we don’t respond very often to this type of thing, especially given the location. It’s a first for me, you know major highways like that we generally don’t have people walking around and I think this was just a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time unfortunately…. It’s very rare.”
The driver stayed at the incident location and was cooperative with the investigation.
Police did not find the driver to be impaired or negligent in any other way.
The victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Services where he was later pronounced deceased.
The investigation is ongoing.
