Salmo RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Assault Incident
Salmo RCMP are turning to the public for assistance locating a suspect in a serious assault.
Detachment Commander Daryyl Orr tells Bounce Radio News that the incident occurred on October 11th 2022:
“We responded to a report of a serious assault that occurred on the rails to trails path off of Highway 6 near Ymir. An adult male had been beaten at that location by an unknown male subject. The injured male was subsequently transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries, quite serious injuries....”
“…. Sustained some pretty serious facial injuries and the aftereffects of the assault are still prevalent in his life today.” he adds
The rails to trails path is frequented fairly often by Ymir area residents.
Witnesses and anyone who might know the suspect or other relevant information is urged to contact Salmo RCMP.
