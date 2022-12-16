iHeartRadio
SD51 Veteran Passes Away


School District-51 veteran Bob Chapman has passed away.

Chapman has held titles including Vice Principal of Grand Forks Secondary and Principal for Greenwood, Christina Lake, Perley and Hutton Elementary Schools.

A Facebook post from Perley Elementary yesterday, December 15th, confirmed Chapman's unexpected passing and shared he was best known for his kind heart, playful nature and empathy for children and families.

