SD51 Veteran Passes Away
School District-51 veteran Bob Chapman has passed away.
Chapman has held titles including Vice Principal of Grand Forks Secondary and Principal for Greenwood, Christina Lake, Perley and Hutton Elementary Schools.
A Facebook post from Perley Elementary yesterday, December 15th, confirmed Chapman's unexpected passing and shared he was best known for his kind heart, playful nature and empathy for children and families.
IIO Notified in Creston Police IncidentWednesday morning, December 14th around 3:35AM, a Creston RCMP officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup truck parked in a driveway. Police report that the truck reversed and struck the officer as he existed his vehicle.
SD8 Superintendent Addresses Pending Leadership ChangesThe SD8 Superintendent says it’s been a wonderful fall this year with a fresh board leading the way and communities coming together for holiday concert season.
Grand Forks Council Considers Revenue Anticipation BylawsThis week saw first thee readings passed for Revenue Anticipation Bylaws, including one that’s new for Grand Forks regarding pending grant funding.
Castlegar Council Considers Community Grant RequestThe local group sponsors families under the United Nation Refugee Asylum Seeker status and sought $5000 from the City towards their $40,000 goal. This is to support a family of four from Myanmar who are living in Malaysia.
Grand Forks RCMP Report Spans Silly Putty, ATM Damage, moreA suspicious substance resembling C4 plastic explosives was reported at a 72nd Avenue residence on Saturday, December 10th, but turned out just to be silly putty.
Castlegar Council Discusses Letter to Attorney GeneralCouncil's correspondence discussions on December 5th featured the police report on repeat offender Andrew Cancela who returned to custody on November 10th while still awaiting his sentencing.
Castlegar Council Debates Carts for Curbside Collection ProgramThe over 3600 120-litre carts and over 3600 kitchen catcher containers are valued at just under $800,000 total. These are being provided by Rollins Machinery in partnership with Schaefer Systems International.
Nelson Council Approves Hydro Rate IncreasesA public open house on proposed rate increases was held back in late September.
Castlegar Council Considers Water, Sewer, Waste RatesA 5.6% Municipal Price Index saw recommendations to raise Water Rates by 5.6% and Sewer Rates by 6.5% next year.