SD8 and CUPE 748 Complete Mediation

School District 8 Kootenay Lake and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 748 have completed negotiations.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom recently caught up with Superintendent and CEO Trish Smillie:

“It was a collaborative and positive process. We completed mediation with the parties, proceeding to ratification in the coming weeks. We do look forward to working together with CUPE to focus on excellence for all of our learners in a nurturing environment.”

“The mediator allows for both parties to consider each other’s view points and act as a positive collaborate person between the two parties.” adds Superintendent Smillie

Click here to read Bounce Radio’s story with CUPE-748.