SD8 and CUPE 748 Complete Mediation
School District 8 Kootenay Lake and the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 748 have completed negotiations.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom recently caught up with Superintendent and CEO Trish Smillie:
“It was a collaborative and positive process. We completed mediation with the parties, proceeding to ratification in the coming weeks. We do look forward to working together with CUPE to focus on excellence for all of our learners in a nurturing environment.”
“The mediator allows for both parties to consider each other’s view points and act as a positive collaborate person between the two parties.” adds Superintendent Smillie
Click here to read Bounce Radio’s story with CUPE-748.
-
Nelson Police Address Public Complaints Comissioner FindingsA Final Investigative Report is substantiating allegations of Discreditable Conduct against both current and retired members, while clearing two current officers of any wrongdoing.
-
Trail RCMP Report Spans Online Fruad, Extortion, BB-Gun, moreSaturday afternoon, February 25th, heard a report to police that an online extortion attempt in Fruitvale was threatening to post the victim's nude photographs online unless they transferred $500. Trail RCMP is also reporting another incident of a resident being shot with a BB-gun.
-
RDKB Urges Action in Opposing Federal Boundary ChangesThe deadline is March 6th and written objections will go to the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Responds to MVI's, Gas TheftThe highway shut down for roughly two-hours during last Tuesday evening’s snow storm, February 21st.
-
Castlegar Mayor Addresses Statement Made to Mandate GroupAn email response from Mayor Maria McFaddin has been shared on social media by BC Nurses Fight Mandates, but the Mayor claims she believed she was only responding to an individual and not an organization.
-
Nelson City Council Defers Decision on Pier CanopyThe project is 69% complete and proposes a world-class public space to support programming through all seasons, but the exterior canopy initially costing $360,000 would now cost the city over $800,000.
-
Nelson City Council Debates Grant Application and Letter of SupportThe overall Civic Centre Project has three focuses: the Low Carbon Heritage Renewal, Theatre Renovation, and Accessibility. The accessibility upgrades are estimated to cost $4.2-million and the City is on the hook if the grant application is unsuccessful.
-
Castlegar RCMP Arrests Two for TraffickingThe arrests followed a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by the two accused and the consequent seizure of a large quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine and Canadian currency.
-
Trail RCMP Responds to Toy Gun Incident DowntownPolice responded to single motor vehicle roll overs in Rossland on both Friday and Saturday. RCMP is also highlighting an arrest from back on February 9th.