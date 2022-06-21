SD8 Board Chair Addresses Kootenay River Secondary School Ceremony

Kootenay River Secondary School had a ceremony yesterday, June 20th, to formally acknowledge the facility's new title.

The lengthy process to drop "Prince Charles" from the name saw consultation with board members, community members, indigenous groups and more. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with School District 8 Board Chair Lenora Trenamen following Monday’s event:

“We had Principal Hamm open the event…. Myself and our Superintendent, there was a teacher, there was a student…. A representative of the Lower Kootenay Band, MLA Brittny Anderson; we all had words to convey about how important it is. It’s just one small piece of reconciliation; one small step but an important step.”

“They’ve got a new counselling program now in their school they’ve got an annual Wuqanqankimik Walk Run Wheel which is an annual event. They’ve also indigenized their library space and other areas of the school so that secondary school is definitely a place where all students will feel welcome and belong. We’re encouraged because we can see that these types of action are actually supporting students in their graduation rates…. Our graduation rates for indigenous learners are continuing to improve and that’s really important.” she adds

Creston Valley Secondary School was the contending title when going through the renaming process, but Trenamen explains first nations consultation helped make the right decision:

“After following consultation with the Lower Kootenay Band it was felt that it (Kootenay River Secondary School) best reflected a name that is welcoming to all students and would be recognized as an act of reconciliation on the part of School District number eight.”

Trenamen adds she's proud of the growing facility.