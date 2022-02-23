SD8 Board Eyes Provincial Online Learning School Designation

The Kootenay Lake School District has applied to operate one of BC’s Provincial Online Learning Schools.

School District 8 Superintendent Trish Smillie explains:

“…. They offered all School Districts the option to apply to become a regional centre. Knowing that SD8 has had wonderful online capacity for our students, we thought we’d have the capacity to offer that regionally.”

Smillie tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that she feels they have the technical capability:

“We’d be transitioning over to a regionalized model so we’d be expanding and allowing for students outside of our district as well. But we’d have support from the province in developing this regional model….”

“…. So last year was a great opportunity for us to see what expanded services look like so I think we’re well prepared to accept…. If the province does decide that we could become a regional centre I think we’re well prepared to take on that challenge.” she adds

Virtual education would include home schooled students and those enrolled in provincial first nations schools. Smillie says the Education Ministry is scheduled to decide on the successful bidders before the end of the month.