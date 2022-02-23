SD8 Board Eyes Provincial Online Learning School Designation
The Kootenay Lake School District has applied to operate one of BC’s Provincial Online Learning Schools.
School District 8 Superintendent Trish Smillie explains:
“…. They offered all School Districts the option to apply to become a regional centre. Knowing that SD8 has had wonderful online capacity for our students, we thought we’d have the capacity to offer that regionally.”
Smillie tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that she feels they have the technical capability:
“We’d be transitioning over to a regionalized model so we’d be expanding and allowing for students outside of our district as well. But we’d have support from the province in developing this regional model….”
“…. So last year was a great opportunity for us to see what expanded services look like so I think we’re well prepared to accept…. If the province does decide that we could become a regional centre I think we’re well prepared to take on that challenge.” she adds
Virtual education would include home schooled students and those enrolled in provincial first nations schools. Smillie says the Education Ministry is scheduled to decide on the successful bidders before the end of the month.
-
Rossland Council Awards COVID Support Funds to Pottery SocietyCouncil set aside $50,000 for one-time grant funding of up to $5000 for both last year and this year. The program had just over $67,000 remaining before a request from The Rossland Community Pottery Society was accepted on February 7th.
-
Red Mountain Racers Eye Clubhouse Following Provincial FundingShulze says club membership has continued to grow without a clubhouse. She also feels the timing is perfect with Trail and Rossland hosting the 2026 BC Winter Games.
-
KBRFR Calls Monday Brush Fire SuspiciousKootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says the blaze at Highway-3B and Mcbride Street appears to be suspicious in nature.
-
Nelson Fire Responds to Dental Business BlazeFlames were visible in the front office and were extinguished shortly after 1:30AM, but the business still suffered heavy smoke, heat and fire damage. The blaze appears to have originated in that office area but the cause remains under investigation.
-
TUP, Abandoned Property Policy, more Covered by Grand Forks CouncilMore action from Monday’s City Council meetings saw a draft Abandoned Property and Shelters Policy presented for feedback and review.
-
Nelson Council Ponders Halted Library UpgradesThe Library Board's minutes speak to a proposed Thought Exchange process regarding a new facility and Mayor John Dooley wondered whether the board was looking at a new design or the original one.
-
Castlegar City Council Gets Ball Rolling in OCP, Zoning Bylaw ReviewsCouncil has now directed staff to issue a Request for Proposals for the reviews, which were initially outlined in the City's 2019-2023 Strategic Plan to enable strategic objective incorporation, avoidance of duplication of effort and more.
-
Rossland Council Gets Ball Rolling on Remuneration and moreFirst up for February 7th: first reading is out of the way for Council's Remuneration Bylaw.
-
Kaslo Council Votes to Write to PHO on Health MandatesStaff was directed to review the petition before it returned to Council Chambers on February 8th, which found that people on both sides of the issue reside in Kaslo.