SD8 Seeks Feedback to Develop Strategic Plan

School District 8 Kootenay Lake is renewing their five-year strategic plan.

Superintendent Trish Smillie encourages the community to make their voices heard:

“We invite people who would like to share their ideas, vote for the ideas they like, ask questions, comment and complete the survey on our engagement site….”

“The strategic plan sets the mission, vision, goals and priorities for the board of education and for staff and we’re moving forward over the next five years. So this plan will be in place from 2024 to 2029.”

“Public engagement is really important for SD8’s new Strategic Plan so it reflects the priorities of the community. So we’re really looking forward to engaging with all of our staff, students and community members in the development of this plan.” adds The Superintendent

The strategic plan serves as a road map to education practices and public engagement helps reflect the community's top priorities. Public engagement is open through February with further work continuing through spring.