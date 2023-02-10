SD8 Seeks Feedback to Develop Strategic Plan
School District 8 Kootenay Lake is renewing their five-year strategic plan.
Superintendent Trish Smillie encourages the community to make their voices heard:
“We invite people who would like to share their ideas, vote for the ideas they like, ask questions, comment and complete the survey on our engagement site….”
“The strategic plan sets the mission, vision, goals and priorities for the board of education and for staff and we’re moving forward over the next five years. So this plan will be in place from 2024 to 2029.”
“Public engagement is really important for SD8’s new Strategic Plan so it reflects the priorities of the community. So we’re really looking forward to engaging with all of our staff, students and community members in the development of this plan.” adds The Superintendent
The strategic plan serves as a road map to education practices and public engagement helps reflect the community's top priorities. Public engagement is open through February with further work continuing through spring.
-
Dog Park Lighting Discussion Returns to Castlegar City CouncilA local running group representative has surpassed 180 petition signatures for lighting improvements at Millennium Park and the Dog Park.
-
City of Nelson Announces Demolition of Annex BuildingThe annex building adjacent to City Hall is being demolished to free up lands where other civic purposes can flower such as housing.
-
Grand Forks Mayor Speaks to Rock Fest 2023 CancellationBoth Chuck and The Mayor hope to see what's possible in 2024.
-
Castlegar Resident Speaks out Following Grandview Gate InstallationThe gate at the north section of 16th avenue, also known as Sahlstrom Road, cuts off an access road for the neighbourhood that the City claims was never meant to be. A resident of Grandview Heights is speaking out now that a gate has been officially installed.
-
Nelson City Council Hears Presentation from Nelson Arts CouncilTuesday, January 31st, saw the Nelson and District Arts Council's Executive Director walk Council through events, community murals, expenditures and much more.
-
Living Lakes Canada Seeks Feedback on Water ConcernsThe goal is to select water monitoring sites and expand the Lower Columbia-Kootenay Hydrolic Region to track climate impacts.
-
Castlegar Council Talks Fire Department Donation, FireSmart FundsThe Castlegar Rotary Club is committing up to $60,000 for a UTV, trailer and wildfire skid unit. Another item set for adoption next week is approval of a grant application for FireSmart programming.
-
Canada Rock Fest Founder Addresses 2023 CancellationThe announcement hit social media this past weekend and garnered a fair amount of online attention. Canada Rock Fest was formerly known as Cannafest and for a brief period, Titans of Rock.
-
Nelson City Council Debates FCM Board SeatA late item on January 17th spoke to a vacant seat for FCM's last two meetings ahead of their Annual General Meeting. If selected, the City would incur Councillor Logtenberg's travel expenses to attend meetings.