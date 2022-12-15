SD8 Superintendent Addresses Pending Leadership Changes

A New Year will mean new leadership for some School District 8 Kootenay Lake facilities.

Superintendent Trish Smillie tells Bounce Radio that Dan Rude will be LV Rogers Secondary Principal beginning in February:

“Dan Rude who’s been a long-time Principal in our School District, currently the principal of South Nelson of Elementary, will be making the move up to LV Rogers. He’s a committed member of the community of Nelson and is really excited about this opportunity. He has a big background in secondary education….”

Rude takes over from Paul Luck who's moving to District Principal of International Education starting in January:

“He has a passion for global education, (and) he has been a principal in our School District for over four years. He is a veteran in our School District with 32 years of service. He is a really innovative and compassionate educator and we’re so looking forward to having him support our international students.”

Smillie explains that means South Nelson Elementary will have a new Principal starting in February:

“Jann Schmidt is a really experienced Elementary Principal currently acting as the District Principal of International Education, but she has been Principal of Salmo Elementary Secondary School, worked in Vancouver as a Principal for five years, she was also the Principal of Redfish and Rosemont Elementary Schools.”

The SD8 Superintendent says it’s been a wonderful fall this year with a fresh board leading the way and communities coming together for holiday concert season.