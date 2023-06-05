SD8 Superintendent Speaks to Upcoming Leadership Changes

School District 8 Kootenay Lake has announced new leadership changes effective next semester.

Superintendent Trish Smillie explains:

“The first transfer that we have, Dawn Snell will be transferring from Salmo Elementary where she’s currently the principal, to South Nelson Elementary. So very excited for that school community, Dawn will be a wonderful addition…. Vice Principal Mark Bonikowsky, currently Vice Principal of Trafalgar Middle School is going to be assigned as the Principal of Redfish Elementary School beginning on August 1st and Vice Principal Jennifer Adams, currently at Mount Sentinel Secondary School, will become Principal of Canyon-Lister Elementary School….”

Smillie adds that one new addition is a person previously from our area and now returning:

“Mr. Roman Wylie, he’s currently working in School District 69 Qualicum. He’s been hired as the Vice Principal of L.V. Rogers Secondary School, really excited to welcome him to our team.”

There were also some leadership changes announced back in April:

Principal Ken Wiens will move from Erickson Elementary to take on the district principal role for online learning programs Elev8 DESK and Homelinks.

Principal Brian Hamm will move from Kootenay River Secondary to become principal of Erickson Elementary.

Vice-Principal of Kootenay River Secondary Mike Nelson will add vice-principal of Wildflower Creston to his leadership portfolio.

Principal Laury Carriere will move from Canyon-Lister Elementary to become principal of Kootenay River Secondary School and continue as principal of Wildflower Creston.

Principal Victoria McAllister will lead Crawford Bay Elementary and Secondary School

Acting Principal Ron Sherman will remain at J.V. Humphries and Jewett School and become principal.

Vice-Principal Danielle Klassen will move from L.V. Rogers Secondary School to become vice-principal at Trafalgar Middle School.

All changes take effect on August 1st, 2023.