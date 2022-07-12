SEFC Addresses Mild June, July Transition

Last month was not the scorching June we saw through 2021 with our 16.5-degree mean monthly temperature just 0.3-degrees below normal.

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre recorded the highest temperature of 32.1-degrees on June 28th, which also saw June's highest winds. Forecaster Jesse Ellis chalks it up to a mix of cool high-altitude air and strong surface heating following a four-day dry spell:

“During that process it mixes all sorts of things including momentum or wind speed. So on that day we had good, deep, vertical mixing combined with strengthening south westerly winds aloft which showed up in the valley here as a strong south wind.”

The day following June 28th saw a near-ten degree temperature drop.

Overall June saw 116% of normal precipitation.

“We usually see 14 days with rain during the month of June and this last month we saw 18 so that’s one factor. The other factor is that you don’t have to move a whole lot to see significant differences in the amount of rainfall….”

Ellis says we're amid a transition to more normal conditions for this time of year:

“While in June we saw brief periods of mild weather amongst cooler than average conditions, for the middle and second part of July here it looks like we’re going to see the opposite, where we have warm and dry conditions dominating most of the time interspersed with unsettled weather at times.”

