SEFC Speaks to Mean Monthly Temperature Record set in April

Castlegar's Southeast Fire Centre recorded a new record for April's mean monthly temperature, so it wasn't just you; last month was on the chilly side.

The 5.8 degree record stands for the average of all daily maximum and minimum temperatures through April. Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis sums the lower than average month up to a prevailing north-westerly flow caused by La Nina conditions:

“…. And so this kind of flow is cooler and so as a result we had below average temperatures for the month April and somewhat surprisingly record breaking low temperatures.”

“We got a little bit of snow during that period, down at the valley bottom at least in Castlegar. But close to 40% below average and that’s the third month in a row that we’re running below normal for total monthly precipitation” he adds

Ellis predicts a local cooling pattern stretching over the next five to seven days:

“When we get towards the middle or end of next week, I’m going to be really interested to see what kind of ridge of high pressure building off the west coast of BC may drift inland at that time, bringing a return to seasonal or potentially even above seasonal temperatures by the middle of May.”

Precipitation last month was just 37.2% of normal with 11 days of measurable precipitation down from the average 14. Average wind speeds were about 15% above average.