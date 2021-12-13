SEFC Weather Forecaster Speaks to November and Road Ahead

The Southeast Fire Centre's Weather Station in Castlegar released November's weather report last week, looking at how last month’s atmospheric river events impacted us here in the Kootenays.

November saw 125% of average precipitation, with 75% above average rainfall and 45% below average snowfall. Precipitation was also reported on every day last month except one, although five days only saw a trace. Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis says some of our storms last month were what was left over from Atmospheric River events that flooded parts of BC:

“When we think about the air coming at us from the west; it first has to go up and over Vancouver Island and then up and over the Coast Mountains. When it does that it loses the majority of it’s moisture…. Part of the reason why we call them Atmospheric Rivers is because the amount of water that they transport is comparable to the amount of water that flows through some of the largest rivers in the world. So these are typically in the order of 100 or 200 kilometres wide but they can be thousands of kilometres long….”

“There is a higher amount of water vapor that can come with a warm air mass as opposed to a cool air mass. So people think about it in terms of warm air can hold more moisture than cool air even though that’s really not what’s going on, but it’s a good analogy.”

The mean monthly temperature was 1.1 degrees warmer than average through November at 3.2 degrees. The highest recorded temperature was 12.8 degrees on November 15th; the highest on record for the month is 19.2 degrees. As for the road ahead Ellis estimates a broad upper trough will bring cooler weather throughout this week:

“So that’s a large area of cool air coming at us from the west (or) north west, from the north pacific and looks like that’s going to be a trend toward either seasonal or slightly below seasonal temperatures.”

He adds the late-December forecast is a little foggier, but La Nina conditions predicted for late winter could see weeks of colder than average temperatures:

“It’s tough to say what’s going to happen in late December; the latest guidance is continuing to sort of lean a little bit toward an average or cooler than average pattern rather than the opposite and then we’re headed into La Nina conditions…. We may be seeing a shift from the really warm temperatures and high freezing levels in November and early December towards a cooler pattern that may be with us for weeks if not a couple months here.”

La Nina conditions for Western Canada often mean above average precipitation levels and below-average temperatures.