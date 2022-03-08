SEFC Weather Report Cites Cooler Than Average February

The Southeast Fire Centre's February Weather Report shows below average temperatures through last month.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Weather Forecaster Jesse Ellis. He explains how La Nina winter conditions influenced a blocking upper ridge off BC's coast, causing cooler and dryer weather throughout February:

“We had a strong ridge of high pressure that was centred near or west of the coast of British Columbians, so that strong upper ridge off shore positioned us quite often in a cool and dry northerly or north westerly flow downstream of that feature…. as a result…. Our average temperatures were lower than normal because it’s cooler to the north and warmer to the south usually….”

“For the month of February we’re in a La Nina pattern which means those sea surface temperatures off of South America were cooler than average and through a complex and really neat way, we saw cooler than average temperatures in our part of the world….” he adds

Ellis notes that with a weak push of arctic air last night and going into today, with weather patterns from last month aren’t letting up quite yet in the West Kootenays:

“The upper ridge is setting up over the pacific again which is putting us back into that cooler north-westerly flow. So the further we can push out those cooler than average temperatures into late winter early spring then the later we’re going to see the warming.... The latest indications show that we are still in that La Nina phase…. So that does support cooler than average temperatures going out into the late winter (and) early spring…. That doesn’t mean that we’re stalled or stuck permanently in that pattern. It means that we come back to that pattern more than average. So even though we may be talking about a prevailing north westerly flow for February it doesn’t mean that we didn’t break into a westerly or south -westerly flow at times and that also applies to the early spring here….”

February saw 97% of average snowfall and 57% of overall precipitation with just five days of measurable rainfall. The mean monthly temperature was -1.6, down from -0.1. The coldest day last month was -13.3 on the 23rd and the record is -21.5 on the 28th back in 2010.