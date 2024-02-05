Selkirk College Alumna Featured on Pottery Show

(Image provided by Selkirk College: Ceramics Program alumna Alice Gibson)

A new TV show premiers later this week, The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down, and one contestant is a Selkirk College Ceramics Program alumna.

Alice Gibson tells Bounce Radio that she was contacted for an audition in Toronto after a Selkirk instructor at the Victoria Street campus sent out applications to program students.

The Pentictonite graduated from Selkirk’s 10-month Ceramics Program with the class of 2023 and was chosen as one of 10 amateur potters that are cast members in the eight-episode show.

Gibson says her time in Nelson was wonderful and helped prepare her for this next chapter of her journey:

“I feel really lucky to in a way represent Nelson just because I did the program, but we also have like Robin DuPont who is like a true Kootenay local. He is representing Nelson kind of like behind the scenes as a pottery expert which is really cool.”

“It was (Selkirk College) such a beautiful time in my life. I feel like I learned so much there and like I got to meet you know my mentors, Robin DuPont and Martin Tagseth, they are just like huge influences still to me today. I just think they are really amazing people and extraordinary potters and to be able to learn from them was such a wonderful experience.”

Gibson says filming last summer lasted about two months, after which she returned home to Penticton:

“I’ve set up a little studio at home and I’m trying to make a go at being a fulltime ceramic artist which is really exciting. So yeah I’m in the works of like putting a website together and all of those things so right now you can just find me on Instagram.”

“Ceramics is a unique art form because it’s something that people decide to bring into their homes and use every day…. It becomes part of their daily rituals, which is so special. I have gravitated towards ceramics because having a favourite mug that you use every day, it’s art and it’s also functional.”

Gibson says there were a number of contestants from communities roughly the same size of Nelson and the casting team did a great job with putting their group together.

She says she didn’t know what to expect going into filming but the atmosphere felt wholesome and like a safe space to make mistakes, despite the competitive nature of the show.

“It’s exciting and nerve-wracking…. It’s so weird to even watch the trailer, I have never seen myself on television before.… It’s such a foreign concept to me. I am very excited that I get to share this with the most lovely group of people.”

Faculty at the Victoria Street Campus will be holding a premiere viewing party and all current Selkirk College students, program alumni and general community members are invited to watch The Great Canadian Pottery Throw Down with them on February 8th starting at 7PM.