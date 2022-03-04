Selkirk Hosts Community Dialogue for Peace

(Image provided by Selkirk College)

Selkirk College's Mir Centre for Peace is holding a Community Dialogue for Peace event this Sunday afternoon at the Castlegar Campus.

Organizers aim to create a safe space for sharing thoughts, feelings, prayers, questions, ideas and more for anyone shaken by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Chair of the Mir Centre for Peace, Jennie Barron:

“Sunday March 6th has been declared a global day of action against the war in Ukraine and so we’re joining in solidarity with people around the world who are condemning military aggression and everything is in support of peace.”

“We’re coming together with some invited guests who have strong ties to the region and some knowledge of what’s going on there, but they’re not really presenting, it’s more a conversation…. It’s really about listening to each other.” she adds

Guests include Former local MP and peace activist Alex Atamanenko, President of the Kootenay Region United Nations Association JJ Verigin, and local Ukrainian-Canadian representative Olga Hallborg.

“The Mir Centre is a refurbished Doubkobour building that’s right on the Campus here in Castlegar, but it’s also sort of a set of programs and things we do that sometimes take place there and sometimes take place elsewhere. We have a lecture series; we organize a film series…. We do skills training….”

“I would encourage the community to look for the peace makers, amplify the courage of the protestors and the non-violent civil resistors and share their stories …. In times like this we tend to hear sort of a beating a drum for war and the glorification of violence and there are other and better ways to end war so let’s not give up on diplomacy and negotiation….” adds Barron

The College's Mir Centre for Peace was established in 1999 to mandate the understanding and building cultures of peace through education. A full statement from the Mir Centre condemning Russia's military aggression against Ukraine can be found by clicking here.