Sentencing for Alex Willness Slated for 2024

A quavering Alex Jack Willness told a Nelson Courtroom today, Tuesday December 19th, that he is truly and deeply sorry for what happened on July 16th 2020.

He says while a proper apology is not possible as he will never be able to apologize to Mr. Young, he will carry the pain of his death for the rest of his life.

That from the tail-end of the second and final day of pre-sentencing.

The sentencing decision from Madame Justice Lyster is not anticipated until January.

Tuesday began with defendant Jordan Watt, who walked the room through steps taken by Willness on his road to recovery.

The 29-year old Castlegar man is said to have a long standing alcohol addiction, as well as experience with substance use, but Watt believes his efforts in regards to rehabilitation shed insight into Willness’ remorse and understanding of wrong-doing.

The Defence is seeking a two-year conditional sentence within the community, minus time already served, plus three years of probation.

Alternatively the defence would request a sentence that enables Willness to remain in a provincial institution instead of a federal one.

Willness was found guilty of manslaughter in June of this year following the death of off-duty Abbotsford Police Constable Allan Young, who he struck in the head with a skateboard.

Crown Counsel’s Sarah Firestone called the defence’s sentence proposal unfit, later stating that the defence is focused more on rehabilitation than deterrence.

As heard yesterday, Crown is seeking a six to eight year non-conditional sentence, minus time already served, plus a life-long firearm prohibition and DNA order.

Firestone says society wants people to be held accountable.

A fix-date to schedule the sentencing of Alex Willness is set for January 8th in Nelson.