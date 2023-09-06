Sergeant, Mayor, Speak to Vandalism at Grand Forks City Hall

Grand Forks RCMP is investigating vandalism to City Hall that occurred on the tail end of the Labor Day long weekend.

Police were alerted of damage to the glass exterior doors at City Hall when somebody dropped by the detachment at 11:30AM on Monday.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says no entry was gained by the culprit:

“Video Footage showed a lone figure approaching at 10 o’clock that (Monday) morning, walk up to the door, cause the damage and walk away. My officers are still following up on some canvassing and getting some footage from other city cameras at this time….”

Peppler says reports of vandalism in the downtown core have improved over the years:

“Acts of mischief and vandalism have happened from time to time whether it’s a broken window, a bench, some graffiti or tagging. It’s not common thankfully however, unfortunately, one person can do a lot of damage, so it’s important we find out who that one person is.”

And for City Hall specifically….

“Over the years there have been a few incidents of mischief whether it was someone dropping garbage off at City Hall or damaging trees out front, but in the last four years this is the first time I do recall some windows being broken.”

Mayor Everett Baker says he takes this vandalism personally, calling the attack on City Hall an attack on democracy:

“We don’t know what was the cause or what the reason was but that doesn’t matter. This is a municipal building and my office and the office of our council. I take this extremely serious; this is an attack on democracy.”

“I think this was a single attack. The downtown vandalism has cut back quite drastically over the last couple of years…. I do believe this is an individual attack not related to vandalism. This was a designated attack on City Hall.” adds the Mayor

Anyone with relative information should contact Grand Forks RCMP.