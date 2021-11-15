Sidewalk Cafe Discussions Return to Nelson Council Chambers

First three readings are done and dusted for the City of Nelson's amendment bylaw allowing Temporary Sidewalk Cafes to continue through 2022. This follows a recent request from the Nelson Chamber. The amendment proposes fees are waived for the structures unless they choose to temporarily expand the patio size, when permitted between July and October.

While Mayor John Dooley did hear rumblings that some of the larger patios were drawing people away from the smaller ones, he says overall it went well:

“Overall I think it was very well received and the key point here I think here in the presentation is that the public consultation piece was done, at least with the business community, and of course our response is to pay attention to what people are saying as well….”

Councillor Cal Renwick spoke up for a still-struggling local restaurant sector:

“This isn’t about the money. It’s not a large piece of money. It’s just about what we can do in our way to help these people out and to say ‘yeah but we’re going to charge you….’ it just doesn’t sit right with me.”

Councillor Nicole Charlwood hopes to cement the temporary patios as a permanent change:

“I’m actually pro letting people decide when they want to have their patios and how big they are if they negotiate and they pay. I’m not interested in rolling free patio space forward at this point….”

City staff says if the state of the pandemic doesn't improve enough over next summer, the amendment can always be revisited. A survey shows over 44% of respondents supported seasonal patio offerings downtown and an additional 36% wanted more patios.