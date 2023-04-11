Sidewalk Patio Talks Resume in Grand Forks, Nelson

Sidewalk patios have been a rising trend in local communities, especially since the start of the pandemic, and now discussions are resuming with the arrival of spring.

Grand Forks City Council is set to consider the fate of downtown sidewalk patios this upcoming Monday, April 17th. Elected officials in the old Sunshine Valley recently voted against exclusive use of sidewalks and parking stalls pending a proper review of the bylaw.

Mayor Everett Baker brought the decision back for reconsideration at a March 31st Special Meeting:

“I would challenge and like to see councillors bring forward what you want to see the next steps to be regarding this bylaw. You know what do you see the timeline like? We can have discussion about fees, what that looks like, patios…..”

Chief Administrative Officer Duncan Redfearn explains:

“If you’re in favor of it (the reconsidered motion) then we’re not allowing any exclusive uses at this time. If you’re not in favor of it and it gets defeated, then it goes back to the information report that was provided at the last council meeting and it says ‘as such staff plan to only issue permits in 2023 to the following businesses’….”

There are six listed businesses with pre-existing patios that would be permitted, but any other applications would go through both City Council and staff to receive their patio permit.

While Monday’s discussion is set to explore fine details like fees, patio sizes, placements and much more, Redfearn tells Council that proposed changes to the bylaw would be implemented in a following season, while 2023 would remain status-quo.

Staff in Grand Forks have already started to receive requests from various previous Sidewalk Patio operators.

On the other side of the Paulson Pass, Nelson City Council is set to discuss their own Sidewalk Café Expansion and Bylaw Review tonight, April 11th.

The Nelson Chamber of Commerce has consulted with downtown businesses and while the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are receding, the City is hearing that supply chain, staffing, housing, and wage complications continue to challenge the economic vitality of Nelson’s downtown.

The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more to follow.