Snow Removal and Budget Discussed in City of Nelson Podcast

Does Nelson need to plan for rare snow events like we saw through the first week of January in The City’s budget?

That question was recently explored in The City of Nelson's new podcast series, which dived into the between 60 and 90 centimetres of snow that fell overnight on January 2nd. Discussions also responded to various community concerns and comments regarding the storm.

Director of Public Works Colin Innes favors the current process of planning for more realistic weather and calling in for back-up when needed, adding the budget is all about balance. He explains that you also have to consider what to do with any additional equipment or staffing when it isn't being used:

“Typically what will happen is when you actually really need that thing (equipment) you’ve got to do a big service job in order to get it brought back into service because it sat for quite a while, and again with the staffing resources that we have on hand, I mean this is to handle ninety-eight or ninety-nine percent of the events that we get….”

Innes says Public Works was expecting snowfall but nowhere near the amount that fell on January 2nd, especially considering snow that accumilated through the rest of the week. Crews were out on the stat holiday beyond their 4AM to 11PM special winter shift, but Innes explains you can only clear that amount of snow so fast:

“We were working around the clock with a whole bunch of additional resources and if you go and take a look at any of our snow dumps, we got them absolutely stuffed with snow and I mean this is the early part of the year….”

He adds the snow budget typically floats around $800,000 and leftovers from last year helped cover the storm in question:

“We’re fortunate in this case that we had a lighter year that helps…. reduces the impact of the bill from having an event like this, because an event like we just went through…. can eat up a quarter to a third of an entire snow budget in just one event….”

Innes doesn't believe budgeting for these rare weather events will be cost effective until they're happening every year. He adds that residents keeping alleyways clear of items and cleaning snow off of vehicles can help reduce the time it takes Public Works to get their job done. Listen to the full conversation here.