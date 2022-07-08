Spray Park Proposed to Nelson City Council

The Nelson Rotary Daybreak Club recently presented to Nelson City Council on Phase 3 of the Rosemont Multigenerational Park Project.

The Rosemont area’s Art Gibbons Park saw a Skate Park open in 2014. The First Phase of this project saw the installation of playgrounds and the second stage introduced paved walkways. A June 28th presentation to City Council heard that now the Nelson Rotary Daybreak Club wants a Spray Park.

Councillor Rik Logtenberg wonders if The Club's dream to re-use the water is enough to alleviate the municipal system:

“…. Three, three and a half percent of the City’s total water usage seems pretty high. I love the idea I just have this concern about the amount of water relative to our reservoir capacity and also….. It’s really seven-thousand cubic metres for three months so that kind of hits us right when we’re most vulnerable”

Councillor Keith Page is happy to hear The Club is keeping climate-action in mind as they plan:

“What really does interest me is the conversation about berming [sic], swales or recovering that runoff. Unlike many other uses for grey water this is one of those situations where reincorporating it back into the landscape could come with a lot of co-benefits….”

Staff explains while they’re not sure how to re-use water without treating it, plus there would be a cost, it’s something worth looking into and exploring the feasibility.

Mayor John Dooley says while the proposal has much work ahead, it’s a promising one:

“Based on what you’ve done in the past I can’t see you failing to get this project off the ground and I’m sure we’ll find some way to manage the water piece…. There’s a lot of value. The list of values outweigh the list of negatives in my opinion….”

The Mayor suggests the Golf Course as one possible partner in The Club’s goal to recycle on-site water. Council has not yet made their decision.