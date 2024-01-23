Suspect Returns to Court in Police Vehicle Ramming Incident
A 42-year-old Trail man accused of hitting an RCMP officer and three police vehicles while trying to avoid capture remains in custody.
RCMP say Nathon Gorden returns to Nelson Court today, January 23rd.
The suspect was arrested after ditching a stolen SUV near the Nordic Ski club following the incident during a high-speed dash from Salmo toward Nelson.
Police say the arrest was made with the help of a civilian and his snowmobile.
The officer was treated and released from hospital.
-
City of Grand Forks Says Fire Chief No Longer With OrganizationThis comes after Runciman was scheduled for a January 11th court appearance in Rossland over a civil law suit and ended up paying $28,500 to the plaintiff.
-
Organics Waste Disposal Sites Launch Across RDCKAs of January 22nd the Grohman Narrows, Ootischenia and Salmo facilities will start accepting organic waste from customers.
-
Provincial Funding to Support Local Governments Facing new Housing LegislationThe Province is providing $51 million to 188 local governments to help them meet the new requirements.
-
Weather Forecaster Covers December Climate Report, January Cold SnapLast month recorded 113% total precipitation, with a whopping 237% of normal rain and just 43% of normal snow.
-
New Bus Service Increases Reliability for Castlegar AirportCity Council was briefed on this new service last month during a presentation from Air Canada representatives. T
-
Castlegar Man Faces Five-Year Sentence for Death of Police ConstableThe trial for Alex Jack Willness began on March 6th of 2023 and he was convicted of manslaughter in June. Yesterday the now 29-year old was sentenced by Madame Justice Lindsay M Lyster to five years imprisonment minus time served.
-
Nelson City Council Discusses Increased Parking FeesParking meters fees were last increased in 2017 up to $1.25 per hour and before that they were last increased in 2011 to one-dollar per hour.
-
GF Council Votes Against Removing Off-Street Parking RequirementsThe decision stems from an August 2023 Development Permit Application that saw staff directed to consider options if new developments downtown mean the loss of parking spaces.
-
Nelson City Council Tackles Proposed Municipal Tax IncreaseDeliberations late December heard that a 3.08% increase is only the starting point for the increase, before additional considerations like the Nelson Police Department's 6.45% requested funding increase.