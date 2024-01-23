Suspect Returns to Court in Police Vehicle Ramming Incident

A 42-year-old Trail man accused of hitting an RCMP officer and three police vehicles while trying to avoid capture remains in custody.

RCMP say Nathon Gorden returns to Nelson Court today, January 23rd.

The suspect was arrested after ditching a stolen SUV near the Nordic Ski club following the incident during a high-speed dash from Salmo toward Nelson.

Police say the arrest was made with the help of a civilian and his snowmobile.

The officer was treated and released from hospital.