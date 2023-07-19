Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre ER

Interior Health has announced temporary changes to open hours at the Slocan Community Health Centre emergency department.

Emergency services will be unavailable until 8AM tomorrow, July 20th.

Until that time patients can instead go to the Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.

This due to unexpected limited nursing availability.

Interior Health adds that the New Denver emergency department is normally open from 8AM to 8PM, seven days a week, while IH continues to recruit to fill positions and return to 24/7 operations.