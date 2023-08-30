iHeartRadio
Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre ER


Interior Health new

The emergency department at Slocan Community Health Centre is unavailable today.

Interior Health says patients can instead access emergency services at Arrow Lakes Hospital.

The closure between 8AM and 8PM today, August 30th, is chalked up to unexpected limited nursing availability.

