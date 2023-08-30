Temporary Service Interruption Hits Slocan Community Health Centre ER
The emergency department at Slocan Community Health Centre is unavailable today.
Interior Health says patients can instead access emergency services at Arrow Lakes Hospital.
The closure between 8AM and 8PM today, August 30th, is chalked up to unexpected limited nursing availability.
-
Grand Forks Council Reconsiders Parking Variance for Market Avenue DPAThe multi-million dollar Lumberjack Brewing renovation project includes two floors, a restaurant, lounge and more, but impacts roughly 25 off-street parking spaces.
-
City of Nelson Adds Electric Truck to Vehicle FleetThe new EV will help the city better understand how to intergrade these technologies as Nelson Next climate initiatives progress.
-
Craig Kiyono Speaks to 2022 Citizen of the Year AwardThe Member and Treasurer for Nakusp’s Volunteer Fire Department and President and Search Manager for Arrow Lakes Search and Rescue was caught off guard by word of the award.
-
Castlegar Council Adopts Blueberry Industrial Zoning AmendmentThe developer previously dropped cannabis production land-uses from the proposal following community concern and even more land-use revisions occurred following July's public hearing.
-
Grand Forks Council Faces Pickleball Proposal at Barbara Ann ParkDan Harlow aims to repurpose the tennis courts at Barbara Ann Park to provide a professional level of play for Pickleballers, with Council forwarding the proposal to budget deliberations.
-
DMAF Report to Grand Forks Council Covers Flood Mitigation EffortsPriority areas for flood mitigation efforts are the Downtown and North Ruckle, Rockwool and South Ruckle, restoring of the floodplain and offsetting project costs.
-
Castlegar Council Green-Lights Alternate Approval ProcessThe up to $1.65-million loan requires elector approval, and if necessary a referendum, with a plan to repay funds within 20 years to match the equipment's estimated service life.
-
Castlegar Council Approves Grant Application to Accelerate HousingThe City has an estimated 464-housing unit deficit and if successful, aims to incentivize up to 308 additional units by 2026 with up to $14.6-million through a Housing Accelerator Fund.
-
Castlegar Council Considers Collection Program RatesResidents can expect to pay about $77 more annually for garbage, recycling and organics collection in 2024.