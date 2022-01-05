Third Bear Proof Garbage Bin Proposed to Rossland Council
Does the City of Rossland need a third bear proof garbage bin around town?
City Council recently received a presentation from Natural Control Alternative Society volunteers that tend to the City's bear proof garbage bins, proposing increased access to local garbage receptacles.
Mayor Kathy Moore commends the work of these volunteers:
“…. They’ve been managing two bear-proof bins that come out during the spring and summer and they’re located up at the museum on the highways parking lot up there. They’re suggesting that the City takeover of those two bins and then add a third one somewhere in town…. “
“....So Council listened to the delegation and were interested in their information but we referred it to staff to see what that would mean. It’s been quite labor intensive for the volunteers and you know we do have curbside garbage pick-up all through town so this would be an added service that we’d need to consider….”
The group is proposing to cover $3000 towards the bin, leaving the City on the hook for roughly $5000 worth of equipment and staff time.
