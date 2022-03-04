Thursday Rally in Nelson Spreads Support for Ukraine
This past Wednesday, February 2nd, saw the Ukrainian flag rose outside Nelson City Hall and Thursday saw an ocean of blue and yellow at ground level as people rallied in support.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom caught up with Organizer Bonnie Shlakoff under her umbrella:
“I think it’s important to bring awareness out to people on the war that’s happening there and all the atrocities that are happening on the Ukrainian population…. To encourage them to connect with their federal MP’s….. Ask Canada to do much more…..”
“Let’s open a corridor for humanitarian aid, let’s ask the government to soften immigration guidelines to get people out of there as quickly as possible. Right now apparently it’s quite a long application process but people right now are under life threatening conditions….” she adds
Shlakoff has Ukrainian family, Russian and Croatian heritage and is also Doukhobor.
“I was here Monday for three hours in a snow storm and I had to do repairs for my sign because the wet snow was really deteriorating it. So it’s been a few days to dry and repair but I’m back for it again.”
Thursday’s rain didn’t stop upwards of 20 people from gathering between Nelson Provincial Court and the cenotaph outside Nelson City Hall, with signs reading "stop Putin; stand with Ukraine" and "glory to Ukraine".
