Tom Prior Runs for Mayor of Nelson

Former City Council candidate Tom Prior is running for Mayor of Nelson in this month's municipal election.

Self-proclaimed sanity-activist Tom Prior arrived in Nelson in 1979 to attend Selkirk College studying biology, ecology and then music. The local history buff quickly submerged into the area’s indigenous culture following his similar experiences in Ontario and Mexico.

Prior says an endorsement from Sinixt Elder Robert Watt cemented his intentions to run for Mayor:

“I can speak to power and I think there are some issues…. You know I identify as a Saxon French-Canadian Metis, I’ve coined it like ‘quintessential Canadian’. But I grew up in northern Ontario so I was involved with indigenous people from a very young age. I’ve embedded myself with the local indigenous movement around here….”

Prior says he isn't against logging in general but opposes damaging our water, old growth and healthy forests. He’s also demonstrated against a long list of logging practices and dam developments:

“…. And Robert Watt was part of the- we discovered the old growth forest in the Incomappleux River. I was asked to be part of an old-growth mapping thing in 1999 by Valhalla Wilderness. That was an early part in volunteering for the Nelson or West Kootenay Eco-Society….”

Prior recalls advocating for a geothermal hockey rink and pool in Nelson during the recreation facility's development and still thinks Nelson could be doing more for the environment today:

“Now we’ve got a new building going in you know for old folks or whatever it is down in that hole there and it should be geothermal, it should have solar panels, it should have hot water heating and really the culpability lies with City Hall. We’re not moving into the 21st century.”

Prior adds that he hopes to utilize his broad perspective to advance the City's building codes to be more environmentally progressive, as well as embrace Nelson's Queen-City feel.