Trail and Rossland to Host 2026 BC Winter Games

The Kootenays heard an exciting announcement from the BC Games Society yesterday.

Rossland and Trail are co-hosting the BC-Winter Games in 2026. The virtual announcement on Thursday started off with words from West Kootenay MLA, Minister Katrine Conroy:

“I congratulate and thank everyone that has been involved in preparing this bid and I know that Trail and Rossland are ready to put their best foot forward to show everyone the spectacular beauty of our region and provide a really great sport experience.”

Mayor Lisa Pasin is the fourth mayor to lead the City of Trail through the BC Games:

“The City of Trail looks forward to welcoming athletes and their families, coaches, officials and spectators from around the province to experience our region’s top notch sporting facilities, services, accommodations and our welcoming community. Our region prides itself in volunteerism….”

Mayor Kathy Moore says she's thrilled both municipalities get this opportunity:

“We have a strong history of doing this. I can’t believe the last time was 2006; I volunteered for those games and it was just a wonderful experience. I want to first thank the bid committee because they did an incredible job putting together the bid that was successful for these games….”

Thursday’s release says the BC Winter Games are expected to see over 2000 athletes, coaches, managers and officials participating in about 19 sports. There's still some time to go with the 2024 BC Winter Games being held in Quesnel, Maple Ridge taking the 2024 Summer Games and Kelowna for the 2026 Summer Games.

You can watch the full announcement by clicking here.