Trail Council Passes Split Non-Confidence Vote Against Mayor

Four Trail City Councillors have indicated they don't have confidence in Mayor Lisa Pasin.

Council voted on Robert Cacchioni's non-confidence motion at Monday's meeting after debating the issue for close to a half hour.

Cacchioni cited a long list of complaints against the mayor including his removal from council committees before the code of conduct violation was ruled against him, while Pasin remained on committees during the investigation of her case and eventual ruling that she too violated the code.

There was considerable debate as to whether a vote on the motion should even take place.

Deputy CAO and Corporate Administrator Michelle McIssac noted she hadn't experienced this before and was unsure about the rules about a non-confidence proceeding against a member of council.

"It would be inappropriate without some further background work being done for council to vote on such a motion, off the floor, without any sort of advance preparation or procedural fairness provided," she said.

Cacchioni stated without any request for sanctions, the vote should go ahead.

"We're not asking for you (Mayor Pasin) to resign, we're not asking for any other actions, what we're doing, we're not sanctioning anybody, we're simple saying, I'm simply saying, what my motion is, that I have no confidence in you," said Cacchioni.

That position was supported by Councillor Carol Dobie.

"We haven't asked for any results, any further actions, it's just based on opinions, so I can't understand why we can't call for a vote on that motion," said Dobie.

Councillor Colleen Jones proposed the vote be put off until staff reviews the statutory process leading to a non-confidence matter and the ramifications.

"It's not something you just throw out there and let it go," she said.

"I think it's a bad move for council to support this until we know what they (the implications) are," Jones said and suggested she wouldn't vote if the motion went ahead.

When informed that not registering a vote would be considered support for the motion and that she would have to vote against it if she remained committed to sending it to staff , Jones said "I'm not going to do that."

Santori spoke out against a staff review, stating it would be pointless.

"Our staff have enough to do," said Santori.

"Could we just move on until Oct. please? Aren't you guys getting tired of this crap? Just pass the motion, you hate Lisa, you hate me, for the record, there it is, let's go," he said.

Cacchioni, Jones, Dobie and Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson voted in favour, with Pasin, Santori and Councillor Paul Butler opposed.

In an interview with Bounce News Cacchioni said he brought the motion forward because Pasin's conduct hasn't changed since the code of conduct finding against her.

"When I was found in breach a long time ago, I just put up with it, I accepted responsibility and went on and I changed, my behaviour changed, but her behaviour has not changed" said Cacchioni, who said it's taken an emotional toll on those involved.

"It has taken a lot of energy and it has been extremely stressful on me and on everyone," he added.

Investigator Paula Butler ruled Pasin committed minor breaches in comments to Cacchioni, who violated the code in an exchange with former City Manager David Perehudoff during a public council meeting.

In a written statement, Pasin called the motion a calculated ambush.

"Their actions are the latest example of playground politics at its worst," Pasin stated, feeling the move was "retaliatory, vexatious and vindictive," adding it has hurt the city's reputation and created a toxic situation for city hall staff.

Cacchioni said the councillors who supported the non-confidence motion want the acrimony to end.

"We just want to make sure the last six months we do the best we can for the City of Trail and the actual fact we can do businesses without getting into personalities," according to Cacchioni.

Pasin said she will continue to do her best to address the issues that matter to city hall and taxpayers.

"Through this high level of harassment at the hands of certain council members, I remain committed to the well-being of our staff and our community," wrote Pasin.