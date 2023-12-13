Trail RCMP: Arrests Made Following Suspicious Fire, Public Intoxication, more

Trail RCMP says charges have been laid in relation to a suspicious fire on November 30th, in the 500 block of 16th Avenue, in Genelle.

An investigation led police to believe that the blaze was intentionally set.

A 29-year old Castlegar man known to the home owners had allegedly broken inside on two previous occasions attempting to steal items.

Riley Jackson was criminally charged on December 1st with two counts of Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

RCMP says they're aware of community concerns surrounding fires in the area over the last few months and are taking the situation very seriously.

A number of other incidents are still under investigation and being reviewed by Crown Counsel.

Trail RCMP responded to a report of two men fighting, on December 8th at 11:40PM, at the intersection of Carnation Drive and Lily Street.

Officers found a 20-year-old Trail man and a 25-year-old Trail man on scene, both allegedly grossly intoxicated.

The 20-year-old was observed going in-and-out of consciousness and vomiting, but he refused medical treatment and when police contacted BC EHS he attempted to leave, walking into oncoming traffic.

The man was considered a danger to himself and consequently arrested for being drunk in a public place.

During this arrest, the man allegedly punched the officer in the face.

“Assaulting an officer in the course of his duty is a serious criminal offence. My officers remained professional through the entire incident even after the assault. Our police officers often put themselves in harms way to protect the public. I am very proud on the way these officers conducted themselves through this incident.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

The 20-year old was lodged at the Trail Detachment until sober after being cleared from the hospital.

RCMP will be requesting criminal charges.

Trail RCMP officers responded to a single vehicle incident near the intersection of Carnation Drive and Highway 3B on the evening of December 9th.

A 21-year-old Trail woman was found teetering on the edge of a road embankment in her vehicle after sliding off the road and crashing.

Officers assisted the woman out of the vehicle to safety and she decided to return home after a medical assessment.

“Please remember that winter driving conditions are in effect and a crash can happen at anytime. Drive cautiously and defensively.” says The Sergeant

Officers believed that the heavy snowfall and icy road conditions may have been contributing factors.

A Trail RCMP officer was traveling with the right-of-way through the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street on December 10th, when a 67-year-old Trail woman was observed driving her 1997 Dodge Neon through the opposing red light.

The Dodge Neon nearly collide with the officer’s marked police vehicle and the officer detained the woman before suspecting the woman’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

A breath test resulted in a “warn”, the 67-year-old was issued a 24-hour Immediate Roadside Prohibition, plus her vehicle was impounded for a number of defects identified by officer.