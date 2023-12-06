Trail RCMP Commander Talks Violence Against Women, plus Weekly Report

The 34th anniversary of the killing of 14 women at Montreal's École Polytechnique is being observed throughout the Kootenays, including in Trail.

RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich says there is an event at the Bridge View Cafe downtown beginning at four this afternoon:

“I’ll be delivering a speech there just renouncing violence against women so we’d appreciate seeing anyone that wants to come in and show their support and help mark this occasion, to remember the terrible tragedy that happened in Montreal….”

Wicentowich says any woman who is victimized can come to the police:

“Calling the RCMP and talking to Victim Services is a great place and we can make referrals to other services or a number of other outfits right there waiting to help including transition homes. We don’t want to see anybody feel unsupported and not get the help they need to leave a violent situation.”

The event runs until about six this evening and everyone is welcome. RCMP say a 35-year old Trail man has been released from custody and police are requesting criminal charges.

This after a frontline officer found the man with an outstanding unendorsed warrant for arrest on Sunday (3rd), walking in the 800-block of Farwell Street in Trail.

The man tried to flee but was tackled, restrained and arrested.

A search seized 208-grams of a liquid suspected to be a drug, prescription pills, 1.3 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, an electronic weigh scale, a cell phone and over $3300. The West Kootenay's first taste of winter driving saw a swath of motor vehicle incidents this past weekend.

Trail RCMP says an incident on Saturday, December 2nd at 9:04AM, saw a 26-year old Fruitvale woman in a small pickup collide with a 35-year old Nelson man in a commercial transport truck.

The pickup truck began fishtailing in the 4800-block of Highway 3-B and slid into the path of the transport truck; both of which ended up off the highway.

Both drivers sustained head injuries and were transported to hospital for medical assessment.

Traffic was delayed for several hours to clean debris.

Poor weather conditions and icy road surface are believed to be factors in the cause of the incident, with winter driving road conditions in full effect at all elevations across the region.

Police explain that road maintenance trucks need time to plow and sand roads, so being prepared and driving defensively are a driver's best tools against crashes.

Other tips include equipping your vehicle with good winter tires and keeping an emergency travel kit stored inside your vehicle.

Your winter emergency kit should include: