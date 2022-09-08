Trail RCMP Details Tuesday Serious Motor Incident
An investigation continues following Tuesday evening’s motor vehicle incident in Trail.
Trail and Greater District RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services responded at 6:10PM, September 6th, to a serious collision between two vehicles in the 3000-block of Highway 3B.
A 31-year old Trail woman was travelling westbound in her black 2006 Honda Civic, with a 31-year old passenger, when her vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line and into oncoming traffic.
The Honda collided head-on with an eastbound 2018 Dodge truck being driven by a 41-year old Montrose man.
Both the 41-year old and 31-year old passenger received minor injuries but the 31-year old Trail driver suffered life-threatening injuries and is not expected to survive, despite valiant efforts by first responders.
The Trail woman was transported for emergency treatment at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital and traffic was diverted until 11PM.
Both vehicles were rendered inoperable and officers suspected the Trail woman may have been under the influence of illicit drugs while driving.
The Bounce Radio Newsroom will have more this week's regular Trail RCMP report to follow.
