Trail RCMP Issues Benzodiazepine Warning

Trail RCMP are worried after the test of a local supply of street drugs recently uncovered a deadly combination.

The detachment’s November 24th weekly release issued a Benzodiazepine Warning.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that the combination of fentanyl and benzodiazepine could be lethal, even after the user is given the usually affective antidote:

“Narcan’s (naloxone) the drug that’s used to bring people out of that dangerous state where they could possibly succumb to fentanyl and benzodiazepines prevent that…. If we have to administer narcan, which my officers do…. We may not get that person snapping out of their drug overdose….”

Trail RCMP also want residents to watch out for small fires being set outside by homeless people trying to stay warm. Fire fighters responded to a pair of them recently downtown.