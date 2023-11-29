Trail RCMP Release Spans Vandalism, Speeding, Report of Fire, more

The Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment has released their latest weekly round-up.

Trail RCMP says a replica handgun and over $400 cash was seized earlier this month, November 11th, after police responded to a complaint that two people were passed out inside a running vehicle.

An officer arrived on scene in the 600-block of 10th Avenue to find a 29-year old Castlegar woman and 35-year old Trail man inside.

Neither required medical assistance but the woman in the driver’s seat was unable to produce a valid driver’s license.

The pair eventually left the scene and upon learning the true identity of the woman, who had a warrant for arrest and prohibition from driving, the responding officer tracked her down to a Rossland Avenue residence in Trail.

The woman was then arrested, lodged in the cell block at the Trail detachment, and the cash and replica handgun were consequently seized from her bag along with a substance believed to be Fentanyl.

The matter remains under investigation.

Trail RCMP and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue are asking the public to lock up or remove any flammable items on their properties like construction materials, recycling and garbage containers.

Police responded to a report of a fire in the 900-block of Spokane Street in Trail on Friday night, November 24th at 9:21PM.

A 49-year old Trail woman reported that her personal items had been lit on fire by a 36-year old Trail man, allegedly in a drug psychosis.

All of her items were destroyed but she did not wish to pursue a criminal investigation.

Nobody was harmed by the fire.

Saturday, November 25th, saw a report to police regarding graffiti to the Royal Canadian Legion building in Rossland.

An unknown suspect had painted Rory on three separate areas of the building including one of the murals.

Most of the graffiti was painted over but the mural was damaged and is not easily, or inexpensively, repaired.

Anyone with relevant information should contact Trail RCMP.

On Sunday, November 26th, Trail RCMP were routinely patrolling in an unmarked police vehicle when an officer was overtaken by a speeding vehicle on Highway 6.

The 38-year old Trail woman passed while travelling 80-kmph in a 50-kmph speed zone, while straddling the centre line, almost striking the officer's vehicle and an oncoming car.

Upon detaining the driver police detected the smell of alcohol and the woman said the liquor was "for a friend".

A roadside breath test resulted in a "warn" but the woman was still issued a three-day immediate roadside prohibition and fined over $300 in total.

Finally, early this Monday morning, November 26th at 3:21AM, a 20-year old Trail man was allegedly found to not to be home as per his court ordered conditions of release, during a curfew check at a Bay Avenue residence.

An investigating was launched into the man’s whereabouts but he contacted police later that night and turned himself in.

“Trail RCMP and Probation officers are working together on this matter and each agency plans to submit a breach charge against the 20-year-old Trail man. Probation has development a system to identify and better monitor high priority offenders on conditions and is working with multiple police agencies to help reduce re-offending in our community.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

The Trail man was remanded into custody and will appear before a judge at a later date.