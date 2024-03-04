Trail RCMP Report Covers Alleged Street Racing, more

Trail RCMP is warning against street racing after an incident late last week.

Last Thursday night, February 29th, police observed a 24-year old Nelson woman driving a 2006-Suburu Outback and a 29-year old Castlegar man driving a 2016 Audi, allegedly street racing eastbound on Victoria Street, downtown Trail.

Both vehicles were believed to have travelled at over 90-km/h in a 50-zone and were subsequently detained.

“A police officer can impound a vehicle if they have reasonable grounds to believe that a person has driven or operated a motor vehicle on a highway in a race and the peace officer intends to charge the person with certain BC Motor Vehicle Act offences, as in this case. The drivers are responsible for the cost of the tow and impound fee, and any other associated cost.” says Sergeant Mike Wicentowich

The Castlegar man was fined 138-dollars.

The Nelson woman allegedly admitted to racing the other car and received 845-dollars in fines.

A 33-year old Trail woman was transported to hospital last week for any required medical treatment following an incident downtown Trail.

Police responded to a report a distraught woman on the Victoria Street Bridge, Friday March 1st, at 7:12PM.

An officer arrived on scene and located the woman holding onto the outside of the pedestrian deck railing before physically securing her to prevent her from falling.

Both the officer and woman returned over the railing and back to the safety of the bridge deck sidewalk.