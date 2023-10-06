Trail RCMP Report Covers Capture of Wanted Person, Impaired Driving

(Images provided by RCMP)

Trail RCMP says wanted person Peter Burgie was arrested on Monday, October 2nd, and faces new firearms charges.

A routine patrol observed Burgie driving a truck in Fruitvale and police believe he realized and subsequently hid in a business bathroom on Main Street.

Police disguised their voice to lure out the wanted man and arrested him, seizing two firearms, a sword and ammunition from the truck.

The sword is unique and police hope to return it to the rightful owner.

Burgie is facing the following criminal charges related to previous alleged incidents:

Drive while prohibited contrary to Section 95(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

Possession of a loaded restricted firearm contrary to Section 95 (2) of the Criminal Code

Careless use of a firearm contrary to Section 86(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a prohibited device contrary to Section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a firearm contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to Section 91(2) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a firearm knowing it is restricted contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle contrary to Section 94(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a Schedule I substance contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He remains in police custody at this time.

An impaired driving investigation on Friday, September 29th, saw a 37-year old Trail man issued a 90-day roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30-days.

The man was detained in Genelle following a report that he committed an unrelated crime beforehand.

This investigation raised suspicion that he was impaired by alcohol, before failing a roadside breath test.

The investigation into the original criminal offence continues.