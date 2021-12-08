Trail RCMP Report Covers Sign Hit and Run, Fraud, Theft and more

Trail RCMP continues to investigate an incident that saw a business sign damaged on Saturday, December 4th.

Police were called to find a sign damaged in the A&W parking lot where an unidentified driver had allegedly lost control, slid over the sidewalk and into the sign before fleeing. Road conditions were snowy and believed to be a factor, but anyone with relative information should contact police.

Trail RCMP have another fraud alert after a 75-year old Trail man recently avoided being extorted online. Police say an unknown person was trying to extort him through Facebook after sending the senior some sensitive information, but he contacted RCMP before the situation could spiral out of control.

The detachment says a report came in on November 27th regarding a black DHL brand scooter cover being stolen from a Columbia Avenue residence. The cover is worth $600 and believed to still be in the area.

A Milwaukee cordless grease gun, an Oxygen first aid kit and Level 3 First Aid Kit all valued at roughly $1500 total was reportedly stolen from a locked commercial vehicle at a Highway Drive business on Sunday, December 5th.

Sunday saw police locate and detain a 21-year old after receiving a report he was allegedly driving while impaired by alcohol on Columbia Avenue. The Rossland Man failed a breath sample test, was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

Lastly, RCMP caught word of a 39-year old Trail woman passed out in her vehicle on Forrest Drive in Warfield on Sunday. Officers located her and found she was in good health, but she did not have valid insurance and was issued a $598 dollar ticket.