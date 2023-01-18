Trail RCMP Report Covers Suspicious Fire and more
This week's report from Trail RCMP features a fight, a suspicious fire and more.
Police received a report last Thursday, January 12th at 3PM, that an unknown suspect made unsuccessful attempts to gain access to Canada Post mailboxes around Fruitvale.
Any details on the identity of suspects or witnesses should go to Trail RCMP.
Police and Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue responded to a suspicious fire Monday, January 16th at 4:24PM, that started inside a small camping trailer in the 11-block of Second Avenue.
No-one is believed to be injured and police are seeking details to identify the man and woman that lived inside that trailer.
Lastly, a hang-up 911 emergency call on Saturday, January 14th at 4:13PM, saw police respond to a Shakespeare Street Warfield residence.
A 33-year old man and 40-year old man had allegedly gotten into a consensual fight over sleeping habits. The 33-year old was treated for an eye injury and no criminal charges are being pursued.
