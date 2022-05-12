Trail RCMP Report Covers Theft, Assault, Speeding, more

It's been a busy past few days judging by Trail RCMP's latest weekly update.

Both Trail and Salmo Detachments worked together to arrest a 33-year old Kelowna man for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.

A Trail woman reported that her blue 2016 BMW had been stolen May 3rd, but a suspect fled police when the vehicle was spotted on May 4th. The vehicle was later found in the Trail area and the 33-year old Kelowna man was arrested with the keys in his possession.

Police caught word on Friday, May 6th, that a 23-year old Trail woman had allegedly assaulted a 78-year old Trail woman in the 800 block of Helena Street. The 78-year old had reportedly asked the other woman to move as she was blocking a staircase, before striking and pushing down the elderly woman and fleeing.

The victim was treated for injuries in hospital while the 23-year old woman makes her first court appearance on July 21st in Rossland.

Police caught word of a break enter and theft at the Waneta Mall early Sunday morning, May 8th, and arrested a 35-year old Castlegar man after he tripped and fell in an attempt to flee.

A 54-year old Montrose man was issued a $483 Excessive Speeding ticket on Friday, May 6th, after being spotted travelling 122km/h in a 60-zone on Hwy3B.

Lastly, an attempted break and enter from a large black bear to a Lookout Street property has police reminding the public to properly remove and store animal attractants, including bird feeders.